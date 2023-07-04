Previous
The Sulphur Pool by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2742

The Sulphur Pool

first evening of my landscape workshop, due to strong winds, we went into the Redwoods where it was more sheltered to practice some ICM and some slow shutter speeds. in the late evening light.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Beautiful scenery and lovely greens. Enjoy!
July 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise