Previous
Photo 2747
Sunrise Lake Rotorua
Sunrise at Lake Rotorua. This was the best day we had weatherise in four days of landscape photography
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
9
7
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3958
photos
186
followers
154
following
752% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
6th July 2023 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
jetty
,
rotorua
Dianne
Wow - gorgeous. Fav
July 9th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful golden moment.
July 9th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful and still.
July 9th, 2023
Brigette
ace
lovely show shutter speed capture
July 9th, 2023
Monica
Beautiful and relaxing
July 9th, 2023
Babs
ace
Stunning. fav.
July 9th, 2023
Christina
ace
Oh it looks like its surrounded by water - is this because of the lake water rising?
July 9th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Stunningly serene
July 9th, 2023
Carole G
ace
@christinav
yes, we’ve had so much rain this year, that quite a few of the jetties look like this.
July 9th, 2023
