Sunrise Lake Rotorua by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2747

Sunrise Lake Rotorua

Sunrise at Lake Rotorua. This was the best day we had weatherise in four days of landscape photography
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Dianne
Wow - gorgeous. Fav
July 9th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman
What a beautiful golden moment.
July 9th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Beautiful and still.
July 9th, 2023  
Brigette
lovely show shutter speed capture
July 9th, 2023  
Monica
Beautiful and relaxing
July 9th, 2023  
Babs
Stunning. fav.
July 9th, 2023  
Christina
Oh it looks like its surrounded by water - is this because of the lake water rising?
July 9th, 2023  
Lesley
Stunningly serene
July 9th, 2023  
Carole G
@christinav yes, we’ve had so much rain this year, that quite a few of the jetties look like this.
July 9th, 2023  
