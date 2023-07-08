Previous
Golden Hour at Lake Tarawera by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2746

Golden Hour at Lake Tarawera

I took this shot, the same day and same location as my earlier Astro shot.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
a beautifully relaxing scene
July 8th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Perfect - a calendar shot! fav
July 8th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Serene
July 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise