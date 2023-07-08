Sign up
Photo 2746
Golden Hour at Lake Tarawera
I took this shot, the same day and same location as my earlier Astro shot.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
6th July 2023 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
a beautifully relaxing scene
July 8th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Perfect - a calendar shot! fav
July 8th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Serene
July 8th, 2023
