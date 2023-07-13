Previous
Fallen Tree by yorkshirekiwi
Fallen Tree

A filler photo, as I've not touched my camera today. Back at Keresene Creek, and a closer up shot of the tree fallen across the water. I was balanced on a rock in the middle of the stream for this one
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
SandraD ace
You sure had a good time in that hot spot. Another great shot, they are never a filler.
July 13th, 2023  
Carole G ace
@sandradavies It's the first time I've been here Sandra, and yes I loved it. Unfortunately I think you have to get there pretty early to avoid the crowds.
July 13th, 2023  
julia ace
Another beautiful shot..
July 13th, 2023  
