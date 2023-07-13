Sign up
Previous
Photo 2751
Fallen Tree
A filler photo, as I've not touched my camera today. Back at Keresene Creek, and a closer up shot of the tree fallen across the water. I was balanced on a rock in the middle of the stream for this one
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
3
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3962
photos
186
followers
154
following
753% complete
2751
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
7th July 2023 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
stream
,
creek
,
keresene
SandraD
ace
You sure had a good time in that hot spot. Another great shot, they are never a filler.
July 13th, 2023
Carole G
ace
@sandradavies
It's the first time I've been here Sandra, and yes I loved it. Unfortunately I think you have to get there pretty early to avoid the crowds.
July 13th, 2023
julia
ace
Another beautiful shot..
July 13th, 2023
