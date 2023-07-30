Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2768
Lake Waikare
It's not often we see the lake looking so calm or beautiful. Lake Waikare is one of the most polluted lakes in the country, and a 2012 study put it at one of the most polluted lakes in the world.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3979
photos
184
followers
153
following
758% complete
View this month »
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
30th July 2023 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
lake
,
waikare
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot.
July 30th, 2023
Annie D
ace
it looks beautiful here
July 30th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, and it looks so beautiful. Who'd have thought. Lovely image.
July 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close