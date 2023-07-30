Previous
Lake Waikare by yorkshirekiwi
Lake Waikare

It's not often we see the lake looking so calm or beautiful. Lake Waikare is one of the most polluted lakes in the country, and a 2012 study put it at one of the most polluted lakes in the world.
Carole G

ace
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot.
Annie D ace
it looks beautiful here
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, and it looks so beautiful. Who'd have thought. Lovely image.
