Photo 2769
Seed Potato
The month's camera club subject is mundane, so I've been looking around the house for things to photograph. I must tidy my vegetable bin more often. This one had escaped in the corner
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Tags
potato
,
seeded
