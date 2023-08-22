Previous
Selfie with a difference by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2791

Selfie with a difference

Spent some time faffing! This is the result
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
764% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
A very interesting outcome...clever faffing
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise