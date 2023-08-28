Sign up
Photo 2797
And Just Like that He was Gone
Went looking for spoonbills, but came back with only a shag. You'll be seeing a lot of birds from me over the next month, as my final portfolio for my latest diploma paper is birds. Working title is Whisper of Wings
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Tags
triptych
,
shag
julia
ace
Great triptych.. nice perch he's on..
August 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
August 28th, 2023
