And Just Like that He was Gone by yorkshirekiwi
And Just Like that He was Gone

Went looking for spoonbills, but came back with only a shag. You'll be seeing a lot of birds from me over the next month, as my final portfolio for my latest diploma paper is birds. Working title is Whisper of Wings
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Carole G

ace
julia ace
Great triptych.. nice perch he's on..
August 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
wonderful
August 28th, 2023  
