Nest Building by yorkshirekiwi
Nest Building

This little welcome swallow was flitting around a small foot bridge. He's obviously building a nest underneath it. He was waiting for me to not look so he could continue his efforts unobserved
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely shot of a busy little bird.
August 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
August 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
Spring is just around the corner
August 27th, 2023  
