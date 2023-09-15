Sign up
Previous
Photo 2815
Magnolia in the style of Pep Ventosa
On one of the rainy days on my Rotorua trip, I took 24 shots round this magnolia tree. Finally found a bit of time to process it. I really love this technique, you just don't know what you"re going to end up with.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
3
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
7th September 2023 10:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
magnolia
,
pepventosa
Jane Pittenger
ace
I had totally forgotten re this technique. It is so fun and this. One worked great
September 15th, 2023
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
September 15th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
So true - what a fabulous tree for the technique. Love it.
September 15th, 2023
