Magnolia in the style of Pep Ventosa by yorkshirekiwi
Magnolia in the style of Pep Ventosa

On one of the rainy days on my Rotorua trip, I took 24 shots round this magnolia tree. Finally found a bit of time to process it. I really love this technique, you just don't know what you"re going to end up with.
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Jane Pittenger ace
I had totally forgotten re this technique. It is so fun and this. One worked great
September 15th, 2023  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
September 15th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
So true - what a fabulous tree for the technique. Love it.
September 15th, 2023  
