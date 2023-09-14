Sign up
Previous
Photo 2814
Yellowhammer
The colourful yellowhammer is a common inhabitant of open country throughout much of New Zealand. Introduced from Britain by Acclimatisation Societies between 1865 and 1879, it has spread widely, including reaching many off-shore islands.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
4
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4026
photos
183
followers
152
following
770% complete
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th September 2023 2:16pm
Tags
yellowhammer
julia
ace
He's a cute little guy.. and often forgotten..
September 14th, 2023
Dianne
What a lovely image.
September 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image Carole snap , I got a photo of one today too.
September 14th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
such a beautiful bird, I am sure they don't like Wellington.
September 14th, 2023
