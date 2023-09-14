Previous
Yellowhammer by yorkshirekiwi
The colourful yellowhammer is a common inhabitant of open country throughout much of New Zealand. Introduced from Britain by Acclimatisation Societies between 1865 and 1879, it has spread widely, including reaching many off-shore islands.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
julia ace
He's a cute little guy.. and often forgotten..
September 14th, 2023  
Dianne
What a lovely image.
September 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image Carole snap , I got a photo of one today too.
September 14th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
such a beautiful bird, I am sure they don't like Wellington.
September 14th, 2023  
