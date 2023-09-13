Sign up
Previous
Photo 2813
Tui feeding from a Kohwai tree
After all my exotic birds of recent days, the tui seems quite a mundane one. However I love them, and I especially like to capture them when the Kowhai is in blossom
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Tags
blossom
,
tui
,
kowhai
Dianne
That’s impressive! Fav
September 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Agree totally fabulous
September 13th, 2023
