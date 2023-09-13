Previous
Tui feeding from a Kohwai tree by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2813

Tui feeding from a Kohwai tree

After all my exotic birds of recent days, the tui seems quite a mundane one. However I love them, and I especially like to capture them when the Kowhai is in blossom
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Carole G

ace
Dianne
That’s impressive! Fav
September 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Agree totally fabulous
September 13th, 2023  
