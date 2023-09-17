Sign up
Previous
Photo 2817
Fighting over Dinner
Three terns scrapping over the catch. The one with the fish, flew off in the end. He wasn't for sharing
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
2
1
Tags
fish
,
catch
,
supper
,
tern
Milanie
ace
Such a nice clear shot
September 17th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the action.
September 17th, 2023
