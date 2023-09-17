Previous
Fighting over Dinner by yorkshirekiwi
Fighting over Dinner

Three terns scrapping over the catch. The one with the fish, flew off in the end. He wasn't for sharing
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Milanie ace
Such a nice clear shot
September 17th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the action.
September 17th, 2023  
