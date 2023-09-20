Previous
Kākāriki by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2820

Kākāriki

In Maori ‘kaka’ means parrot, ‘riki’ small, and ‘kakariki’ is the colour green. This is a red headed Kākāriki
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
772% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautifully captured!
September 20th, 2023  
Dianne
Wow - impressive image. Fav
September 20th, 2023  
julia ace
Love this shot.. Been after a shot of a Kakariki like this for a long time.. My sister lives in Kakariki Street.. seen them nearby but never got a clean shot.
September 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beauty.
September 20th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Wonderful colours and dappling light
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise