Previous
Photo 2820
Kākāriki
In Maori 'kaka' means parrot, 'riki' small, and 'kakariki' is the colour green. This is a red headed Kākāriki
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
5
4
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera.
parakeet
,
kākāriki
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured!
September 20th, 2023
Dianne
Wow - impressive image. Fav
September 20th, 2023
julia
ace
Love this shot.. Been after a shot of a Kakariki like this for a long time.. My sister lives in Kakariki Street.. seen them nearby but never got a clean shot.
September 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beauty.
September 20th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderful colours and dappling light
September 20th, 2023
