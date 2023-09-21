Sign up
Previous
Photo 2821
Shoveler Duck
Filling the frame with his head and beak. The disadvantage of a long zoom prime. Sometimes the birds get too close
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
2
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4033
photos
182
followers
152
following
772% complete
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
19th September 2023 12:38pm
Tags
duck
Delwyn Barnett
ace
But you can also get some pretty cool shots with head shots! This looks great.
September 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
September 21st, 2023
