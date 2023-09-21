Previous
Shoveler Duck by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2821

Shoveler Duck

Filling the frame with his head and beak. The disadvantage of a long zoom prime. Sometimes the birds get too close
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
772% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
But you can also get some pretty cool shots with head shots! This looks great.
September 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise