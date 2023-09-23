Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2823
Waiting
We waited patiently in the hope this spoonbill would cross the estuary and perch on the tree where yesterday's kingfisher was. In vain, he was joined by another couple, but they stubbornly stayed out of range
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4035
photos
183
followers
153
following
773% complete
View this month »
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
22nd September 2023 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spoonbill
,
tree-roots
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close