Light in the forest by yorkshirekiwi
Finally managed to find a bit of time to go through and edit a Redwood forest shot. Love the way the beams of light are flaring through the trees.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
julia ace
Lovely shot.. very atmospheric
October 3rd, 2023  
Dianne
Spectacular - fav.
October 3rd, 2023  
*lynn ace
excellent!
October 3rd, 2023  
