Previous
Photo 2833
Light in the forest
Finally managed to find a bit of time to go through and edit a Redwood forest shot. Love the way the beams of light are flaring through the trees.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
3
5
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4045
photos
183
followers
153
following
776% complete
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th September 2023 10:20am
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
ferns
,
sunbeam
,
redwoods
julia
ace
Lovely shot.. very atmospheric
October 3rd, 2023
Dianne
Spectacular - fav.
October 3rd, 2023
*lynn
ace
excellent!
October 3rd, 2023
