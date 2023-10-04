Sign up
Photo 2834
Waxeye
Quite a plump little fella
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Photo Details
Tags
waxy
Dianne
Gorgeous.
October 4th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Fantastic shot, so crystal clear, a fav.
October 4th, 2023
