Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2836
Two's Company, Three's a Crowd
After my disappointing spoonbill hunt last week, I'm really happy to have come across these guys hanging out together. Glad I packed my bird lens, just in case, as I was visiting a garden, expecting to use my macro lens
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4048
photos
183
followers
153
following
776% complete
View this month »
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
6th October 2023 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
three
,
trio
,
spoonbills
Diana
ace
What a fabulous find and shot, they look almost ghostly all black and white. Ours are pink and white ;-)
October 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close