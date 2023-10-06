Previous
Two's Company, Three's a Crowd by yorkshirekiwi
Two's Company, Three's a Crowd

After my disappointing spoonbill hunt last week, I'm really happy to have come across these guys hanging out together. Glad I packed my bird lens, just in case, as I was visiting a garden, expecting to use my macro lens
Diana ace
What a fabulous find and shot, they look almost ghostly all black and white. Ours are pink and white ;-)
October 6th, 2023  
