Chaffinch by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2847

Chaffinch

Filler, I've not had time for new photos. This cheeky chaffinch was lily pad hopping
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
780% complete

Pat Knowles ace
It’s a really stunning filler!
October 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
A truly beautiful photo
October 17th, 2023  
