Previous
Photo 2847
Chaffinch
Filler, I've not had time for new photos. This cheeky chaffinch was lily pad hopping
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
6th October 2023 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pads
,
chaffinch
,
lillis
Pat Knowles
ace
It’s a really stunning filler!
October 17th, 2023
Lesley
ace
A truly beautiful photo
October 17th, 2023
