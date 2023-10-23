Sign up
Photo 2853
Curly, Larry and Mo
I've been watching two herons coming and going from the oak tree at the bottom or our paddock. I've been trying to see if there's a nest in the branches. I happened to look across the fence to my neighbours paddock and realised I was being watched
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
three
trio
sheep
watching
Elyse Klemchuk
They’re beautiful!
October 23rd, 2023
Annie D
what a lovely scene - they're definitely keeping an eye on you hahaha
October 23rd, 2023
Brian
Beautiful
October 23rd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
What a great shot of these three watching you!
October 23rd, 2023
Diana
such a wonderful capture of these beauties!
October 23rd, 2023
