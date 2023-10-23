Previous
Curly, Larry and Mo by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2853

Curly, Larry and Mo

I've been watching two herons coming and going from the oak tree at the bottom or our paddock. I've been trying to see if there's a nest in the branches. I happened to look across the fence to my neighbours paddock and realised I was being watched
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
They’re beautiful!
October 23rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
what a lovely scene - they're definitely keeping an eye on you hahaha
October 23rd, 2023  
Brian ace
Beautiful
October 23rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot of these three watching you!
October 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
such a wonderful capture of these beauties!
October 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise