Flight of Fantasy by yorkshirekiwi
Flight of Fantasy

It's been a horrible windy and rainy day, so I've been messing about with double exposures and ICM. This is made from 4 layers and a brush.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera.
Annie D ace
lovely editing - great atmosphere
October 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicel editing
October 30th, 2023  
