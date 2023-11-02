Previous
Fuchsia by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2863

Fuchsia

Just a little fuchsia growing in one of my pots
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Wylie ace
It’s lovely . I tried a fuschia this year but the heavy frosts knocked it off:(
November 2nd, 2023  
julia ace
Gorgeous..
November 2nd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
They are such graceful flowers. This is lovely and such a nice colour.
November 2nd, 2023  
Brian ace
Exquisite
November 2nd, 2023  
