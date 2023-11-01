Previous
Green Gecko by yorkshirekiwi
Green Gecko

New Zealand has two species of Green Gecko's one is the Wellington one, and the other the Auckland one. I don't know which one this is, as it was in an aquarium
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Brian ace
Nice
November 1st, 2023  
julia ace
Ha.. foes he look wind blown.. if so it's the Wellington one.. lol
Great capture..
November 1st, 2023  
