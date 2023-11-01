Sign up
Previous
Photo 2862
Green Gecko
New Zealand has two species of Green Gecko's one is the Wellington one, and the other the Auckland one. I don't know which one this is, as it was in an aquarium
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4074
photos
180
followers
152
following
784% complete
View this month »
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
31st October 2023 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
gecko
Brian
ace
Nice
November 1st, 2023
julia
ace
Ha.. foes he look wind blown.. if so it's the Wellington one.. lol
Great capture..
November 1st, 2023
Great capture..