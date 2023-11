All Grown Up

Ruaridh, is no longer a little kitten. In fact he's turning into a large, heavy cat. He still acts like a kitten though, and is the most loveable character ever. He sulks if we leave him alone at home more than an hour, and is like my shadow. He even helped me wash the car yesterday. Despite the hose pipe. Great fun adding new footprints on the bonnet and roof after mum's cleaned it.