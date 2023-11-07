Sign up
Previous
Photo 2868
Fog in the valley
Misty start to the morning meant a fine weather day at golf today
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
2
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Tags
sunrise
,
valley
,
mist
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 7th, 2023
Brian
ace
Nice
November 7th, 2023
