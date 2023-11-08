Sign up
Previous
Photo 2869
I'm Sorry
I'm sorry, here's a diamond to make up for it. (Actually a piece of plastic rubbish), he flew around with it for ages. Obviously quite pleased with his find
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
birds
,
mynah
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow this is a great photo…..a story too & lovely clear capture. Fave.
November 8th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Gorgeous, fav
November 8th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
LOL. Favourite
November 8th, 2023
