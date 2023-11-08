Previous
I'm Sorry by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2869

I'm Sorry

I'm sorry, here's a diamond to make up for it. (Actually a piece of plastic rubbish), he flew around with it for ages. Obviously quite pleased with his find
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Wow this is a great photo…..a story too & lovely clear capture. Fave.
November 8th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Gorgeous, fav
November 8th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
LOL. Favourite
November 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise