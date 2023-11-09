Previous
Sapphie by yorkshirekiwi
Sapphie

Generally she's very tolerant of her boisterous little brother, but every now and again she gives him a good smack. She doesn't like him getting closer to me than she is.
Christina ace
Sibling rivalry - the same the world over!
November 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
She is the bossy one of the family isn't she.
November 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lol it happens
November 9th, 2023  
