Flora Fest Arrangement

One of the many floral arrangements I photographed at Flora Fest for the organisers. Unfortunately it was really hard to get an uncluttered shot. Most of the arrangements were displayed against glass windows, so you were competing with reflections and people in the room behind the glass. This is one of the few that had a nearly clean background. I still had to photoshop out cards that were labelling them. I found the back arrangement really interesting, our paddock is full of weeds like this. Who would have thought they would look good in a vase