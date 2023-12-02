Sign up
Photo 2892
60 Years Young
Our Friend Richard just turned 60, so he and his wife threw a town meets country party. Us 60 year olds can still enjoy a good party and music.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
Tags
cake
,
birthday
,
60
Pat Knowles
ace
Of course & why not! Glad it was a fun day.
December 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Absolutely they can a nice photo of both
December 3rd, 2023
