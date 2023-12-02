Previous
60 Years Young by yorkshirekiwi
60 Years Young

Our Friend Richard just turned 60, so he and his wife threw a town meets country party. Us 60 year olds can still enjoy a good party and music.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Pat Knowles ace
Of course & why not! Glad it was a fun day.
December 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Absolutely they can a nice photo of both
December 3rd, 2023  
