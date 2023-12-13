Previous
Ruaridh Relaxing by yorkshirekiwi
Ruaridh Relaxing

A little tired after a giddy half hour of chasing the feather
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Carole G

ace
Issi Bannerman ace
He doesn't look too relaxed. On full alert I'd say with those eyes. Just pretending to relax, to fool any mouse that might run by! ;-)
December 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous fav
December 13th, 2023  
