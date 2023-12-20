Sign up
Photo 2911
Paddock Mate
One of the Park on property sites we stayed on, was literally a paddock, with grass past our knees, and three calves. They were quite fascinated by the big white van in there with them
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
4
1
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
18th December 2023 6:02pm
Tags
calf
,
paddock
Dianne
It is a happy little beastie - I’m pleased it didn’t lick your van with its raspy tongue!
December 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool shot
December 21st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Look at those eyelashes!
December 21st, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Adorable capture!
December 21st, 2023
