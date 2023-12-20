Previous
Paddock Mate by yorkshirekiwi
One of the Park on property sites we stayed on, was literally a paddock, with grass past our knees, and three calves. They were quite fascinated by the big white van in there with them
Carole G

Dianne
It is a happy little beastie - I’m pleased it didn’t lick your van with its raspy tongue!
December 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool shot
December 21st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Look at those eyelashes!
December 21st, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Adorable capture!
December 21st, 2023  
