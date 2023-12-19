Previous
Pohutakawa by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2909

Pohutakawa

Pohutakawa is New Zealand's Christmas tree. They have been particularly beautiful this year, or maybe it was just as I saw more on our road trip
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise