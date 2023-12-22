Previous
Waxeye and Pohutakawa by yorkshirekiwi
Waxeye and Pohutakawa

Our Pohutakawa is just starting to flower in time for Christmas. I could see leaves moving, and realised the wax eyes were feeding in the flowers.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
798% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh hello there! What a perfect Christmas card this would make! Lovely!
December 22nd, 2023  
