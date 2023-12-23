Sign up
Photo 2914
ICM Sunset
I always seem to loose my mojo for photos at this time of year. Too busy, too hot, so here's one from last week. A little ICM sunset
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th December 2023 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sunset
,
icm
