Photo 2915
Blue butterfly
This is my first attempt at digital painting. I really enjoyed doing this. Photoshop is amazing. It's not a filter or anything, but using a brush to blend and stroke colours from a reference photograph. The afternoon flew past doing this.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Tags
digital
painting
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
December 24th, 2023
