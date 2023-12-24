Previous
Blue butterfly by yorkshirekiwi
Blue butterfly

This is my first attempt at digital painting. I really enjoyed doing this. Photoshop is amazing. It's not a filter or anything, but using a brush to blend and stroke colours from a reference photograph. The afternoon flew past doing this.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Dawn ace
Nicely done
December 24th, 2023  
