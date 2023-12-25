Sign up
Previous
Photo 2916
Bumble Bee
It stopped raining for a short while on Christmas Day, just enough for me to go out to the herb garden and photograph a couple of bumble bees on the oregano flowers
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
25th December 2023 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
bumble
,
oregano
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
December 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful. I wish we had some of your rain. We had storm clouds at the end of Christmas day but still only a couple of spits of rain.
December 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 25th, 2023
