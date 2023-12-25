Previous
Bumble Bee by yorkshirekiwi
Bumble Bee

It stopped raining for a short while on Christmas Day, just enough for me to go out to the herb garden and photograph a couple of bumble bees on the oregano flowers
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi

Dawn ace
Nicely done
December 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful. I wish we had some of your rain. We had storm clouds at the end of Christmas day but still only a couple of spits of rain.
December 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 25th, 2023  
