Double exposure flowers by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2924

Double exposure flowers

Playing around with in camera double exposure this morning. Finding it hard to be inspired in the new year. This is a double exposure of one of my planter boxes
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Annie D
Lovely double exposure - the colours are gorgeous
January 2nd, 2024  
