Previous
Photo 2924
Double exposure flowers
Playing around with in camera double exposure this morning. Finding it hard to be inspired in the new year. This is a double exposure of one of my planter boxes
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4136
photos
182
followers
150
following
801% complete
2924
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd January 2024 7:26am
Tags
exposure
,
gerbera
,
double
,
fuchsia
Annie D
ace
Lovely double exposure - the colours are gorgeous
January 2nd, 2024
