Photo 2944
Two of My Favourite Things
I seem to spend a lot of time killing thistles in the paddock, but I love the ornamental globe ones. I planted one last year, and my first flowers appeared this week. Happily the bumble bees have discovered them.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
blue
,
bumble-bee
,
globe-thistle
Bec
ace
Lovely
January 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful
January 22nd, 2024
julia
ace
Nice..
January 22nd, 2024
