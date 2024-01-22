Previous
Two of My Favourite Things by yorkshirekiwi
Two of My Favourite Things

I seem to spend a lot of time killing thistles in the paddock, but I love the ornamental globe ones. I planted one last year, and my first flowers appeared this week. Happily the bumble bees have discovered them.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Bec ace
Lovely
January 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful
January 22nd, 2024  
julia ace
Nice..
January 22nd, 2024  
