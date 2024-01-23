Sign up
Photo 2945
Stranded
Playing with textures, and made this fairly ordinary photograph of a stranded fishing boat into more of a painting.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Tags
boat
,
fishing
,
textures
Issi Bannerman
ace
I don't know if the photo was ever 'fairly ordinary', but it certainly isn't now! What a beauty and a big fav. :-)
January 23rd, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Well done with a perfect touch of grit.
January 23rd, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Well done, looks the ticket.
January 23rd, 2024
Christina
ace
Very cool edit
January 23rd, 2024
