Stranded by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2945

Stranded

Playing with textures, and made this fairly ordinary photograph of a stranded fishing boat into more of a painting.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Issi Bannerman ace
I don't know if the photo was ever 'fairly ordinary', but it certainly isn't now! What a beauty and a big fav. :-)
January 23rd, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Well done with a perfect touch of grit.
January 23rd, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Well done, looks the ticket.
January 23rd, 2024  
Christina ace
Very cool edit
January 23rd, 2024  
