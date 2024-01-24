Previous
Echinacea Flower by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2946

Echinacea Flower

I'm not much of a gardener, but happy with my echinacea's that are flowering at the moment.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
807% complete

Joanne Diochon ace
The centre is so interesting, almost like a maze you could get lost in.
January 24th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Very nice focusing
January 24th, 2024  
