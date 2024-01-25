Previous
Fly by by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2947

Fly by

Practicing photographing birds in fly. This is a shag flying down the estuary
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Dawn ace
Well done
January 25th, 2024  
Theresa
Great capture, love the colorful eye
January 25th, 2024  
