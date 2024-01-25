Sign up
Photo 2947
Fly by
Practicing photographing birds in fly. This is a shag flying down the estuary
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th January 2024 11:38am
Tags
bird
,
flight
,
shag
Dawn
ace
Well done
January 25th, 2024
Theresa
Great capture, love the colorful eye
January 25th, 2024
