Lunch by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2950

Lunch

Another saddleback from yesterday, he ferreted this weta out from the tree stump he's standing on. Glad I went yesterday, it's poured down all day today.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details

Brian ace
Splendid
January 28th, 2024  
julia ace
Wow what a shot.. Quite a gourmet meal for the Saddleback.
January 28th, 2024  
