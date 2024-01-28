Sign up
Photo 2950
Lunch
Another saddleback from yesterday, he ferreted this weta out from the tree stump he's standing on. Glad I went yesterday, it's poured down all day today.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4164
photos
181
followers
150
following
808% complete
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th January 2024 2:32pm
lunch
,
saddleback
,
weta
Brian
ace
Splendid
January 28th, 2024
julia
ace
Wow what a shot.. Quite a gourmet meal for the Saddleback.
January 28th, 2024
