Past Their Best by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2960

Past Their Best

Change of garden, but still an echinacea. Both the flower and the butterfly are looking a bit worse for wear
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely colours though!
February 7th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fantastic photo. The flower looks great - I love the centre, but the butterfly hanging on really makes it beautiful.
February 7th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture. That butterfly is not in too good of shape.
February 7th, 2024  
