Previous
Photo 2961
Trees in the Fog
I had a quick walk early in the morning, before I had to be at the hospital. As you can see it was a foggy morning, but it was the only shot I managed all day
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
tree
,
fog
,
mist
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful and very atmospheric
February 8th, 2024
