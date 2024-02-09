Previous
Weka by yorkshirekiwi
A filler shot. The weka, also known as the Māori hen or woodhen is a flightless bird species of the rail family. It is endemic to New Zealand.
9th February 2024

Joan Robillard ace
Good close up
February 9th, 2024  
julia ace
.. and they can be thieves as well . On a school camp with my daughter and the Wekas stole alot of the fruit and veg..
February 9th, 2024  
