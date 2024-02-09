Sign up
Previous
Photo 2962
Weka
A filler shot. The weka, also known as the Māori hen or woodhen is a flightless bird species of the rail family. It is endemic to New Zealand.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th January 2024 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Good close up
February 9th, 2024
julia
ace
.. and they can be thieves as well . On a school camp with my daughter and the Wekas stole alot of the fruit and veg..
February 9th, 2024
