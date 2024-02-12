Previous
Blowing my own trumpet here. Had a rather successful night at camera club salon. Two of which I'd never won before.
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Dianne ace
Yahoo - well done. You deserve them!
February 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Congrats
February 12th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Well done!
February 12th, 2024  
