Tiger

I had to go to Hamilton this morning to have my surgery scars checked. All very good, no swelling, infection or bruising. Healing up nicely. I'd heard that the zoo had two new tiger cubs, so called in on the way home. Unfortunately they are still inside. I could see them on the camera, but talking to the keeper, they're still only crawling, so mum has to carry them outside. I think it was just too hot and she couldnt be bothered. Quite happy lying in the shade inside with them. Had to content myself with a shot of the proud father instead.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Louise & Ken ace
You should be QUITE contented! This is wonderful!
February 15th, 2024  
