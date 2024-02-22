Sign up
Previous
Photo 2975
Those nosy sheep again
My nosy neighbours wondering what I was doing with that black thing
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
2
2
Carole G
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
22nd February 2024 7:38pm
trio
,
sheep
Brian
ace
Love the expressions
February 22nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love those nosy sheep!
February 22nd, 2024
