At the Barbers

Next to the gallery where our exhibition is running, there is a barbershop. I've been walking past, itching to take photos. Eventually deciding that the owner must think I was some mad lady peering in, I plucked up the courage to ask if I could take photos of him and his clients. He was more than agreeable, but then we had to find a customer who was also game. The first guy I asked was camera shy so I left them to it, but then the barber came running into the gallery to tell me had found a willing customer. I quickly shot a few off. I'm quite chuffed with the result and with my bravery LOL