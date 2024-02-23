At the Barbers

Previous
Next to the gallery where our exhibition is running, there is a barbershop. I've been walking past, itching to take photos. Eventually deciding that the owner must think I was some mad lady peering in, I plucked up the courage to ask if I could take photos of him and his clients. He was more than agreeable, but then we had to find a customer who was also game. The first guy I asked was camera shy so I left them to it, but then the barber came running into the gallery to tell me had found a willing customer. I quickly shot a few off. I'm quite chuffed with the result and with my bravery LOL
Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic shot, Carole, and great models, all four!
February 23rd, 2024  
Christina ace
Brilliant shot - I find incredibly difficult to ask permission and my family think it's rude to post shots of strangers (if they are close ups) without permission. I'm not sure I agree with them, but it always makes me hesitate in posting.
February 23rd, 2024  
Yao RL ace
What a great shot, I am sure if you share with them, they are more than happy.
February 23rd, 2024  
Carole G ace
@christinav Me too Christina. I'm okay with it if they're out in a public place - street photography rules. But here, I had to ask as it was in a private building, and although the barbers were fine with it, I still had to ask their customers.
February 23rd, 2024  
julia ace
Good for you, It's an excellent image.
February 23rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
Terrific work!
February 23rd, 2024  
